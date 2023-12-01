Former Miss World, Journalist, and TikTok Star Announced for Dancing with the Stars

A new season of Dancing with the Stars is set to grace our TV screens in 2024, and the first five celebrities who will be taking part have been revealed. Among the lineup are former Miss World Rosanna Davison, newsreader Eileen Dunne, Cork TikTok star Miriam Mullins, musician David Whelan, and Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea.

Rosanna Davison, a model and mother-of-three, is no stranger to reality TV shows, having previously appeared on Celebrity Salon and Celebrity Come Dine with Me. According to Davison, her family likes to joke that she is “awkwardly uncool” on the dance floor, but she’s determined to prove them wrong and make her children proud.

Eileen Dunne, a well-known newsreader and presenter, is excited about making her dancing debut. Although she has limited dancing experience, including some Irish dancing lessons and dancing at bars as a teenager, Dunne is ready to take on the challenge and “love every minute of it.”

Miriam Mullins, who gained popularity on TikTok during the pandemic, is eager for the opportunity to showcase her dancing skills on Dancing with the Stars. As a presenter on Cork’s Red FM, Mullins is enthusiastic about meeting new people, making friends, and stepping out of her comfort zone.

David Whelan, a member of the band Wild Youth, will also be joining the show. While Whelan represented Ireland at this year’s Eurovision, he admits that dancing on Dancing with the Stars is an entirely new experience for him. Despite feeling nervous, he is enjoying the process and embracing the fake tan and sequins that come with it.

Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea, known for winning RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World, will bring their charisma and dancing skills to the Dancing with the Stars stage. Hydrangea is thrilled to have the chance to fulfill their New Year’s resolution of learning to dance and is excited to showcase their talent to the world.

Over the next few days, six more celebrities will be announced as part of the lineup for Dancing with the Stars 2024. The show will be presented Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy, with judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry, and Arthur Gourounlian providing their expert commentary and critiques.

