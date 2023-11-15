New Dancing with the Stars Event in Ottawa County Raises Funds for Family Advocacy Center

Ryan Clifton, a well-respected leader and mentor in the recovery community, will be showcasing his dance moves at the upcoming Dancing with the Stars – Ottawa County Style event on Saturday, Nov. 18. This exciting event aims to raise funds for the Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center and its various programs that positively impact hundreds of individuals each year.

Clifton initially hesitated when his friend, Kenn Bower, Jr., suggested he participate in the event. However, after learning about the incredible work done the Family Advocacy Center, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to support such a worthy cause. One particular program that resonated with Clifton is GRANDlove, which provides support to grandparents who are raising children due to their parents’ absence resulting from drug addiction or overdose.

As someone who has experienced the challenges associated with drug addiction firsthand, Clifton understands the importance of these support programs. Having seen his close friend lose her life to an overdose, Clifton feels a personal connection to the cause. He continues to visit the children being raised their grandparents and recognizes the significance of the GRANDlove program.

In preparation for the event, Clifton has been training with former dance instructor Elizabeth “Mookie” Hany. Together, they are preparing a captivating hip-hop routine that is sure to wow the judges. Clifton will be competing against other local personalities, including Charles Allen, Lisa Chura, Randy Genzman, Emily Lenke, and Rose Sabin.

Beyond being a dazzling dance competition, Dancing with the Stars – Ottawa County Style is also a fundraising event. Each dancer aims to raise the most money for the Family Advocacy Center collecting donations prior to the event. Furthermore, during the event, the audience can vote for their favorite dancers contributing dollars. The judges, comprised of local community members, will score the performances based on their dancing skills, chemistry with their partners, and audience reactions.

The event promises to be a memorable evening, with retired Ottawa County Judge Kathleen Giesler serving as the master of ceremonies. Her expertise in interviewing the dancers adds an extra layer of entertainment. The event will take place at Sunrise Park and Banquet Center in Millbury, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m.

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars – Ottawa County Style are priced at $55 and can be purchased from any of the participating dancers, calling 419-301-0225, or at the door. As Connie Roe, the Executive Director of the Family Advocacy Center, emphasizes, “All of the funds raised stay right here in Ottawa County to support families and children.”

Clifton is delighted to participate in the event and expresses his gratitude for the community that played a crucial role in his journey to recovery. He is thrilled to have the chance to give back and help others in need.

FAQ:

1. What is Dancing with the Stars – Ottawa County Style?

Dancing with the Stars – Ottawa County Style is an annual event that combines a dance competition with fundraising for the Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center.

2. What programs does the Family Advocacy Center support?

The Family Advocacy Center supports various programs that benefit families and children in Ottawa County. One such program is GRANDlove, which helps grandparents raise children whose parents are absent due to drug addiction or overdose.

3. How can I support the Family Advocacy Center?

You can support the Family Advocacy Center donating directly to the dancers participating in Dancing with the Stars – Ottawa County Style. Additionally, attending the event and voting for your favorite dancers contributing dollars also helps raise funds.

4. Where does the money raised during the event go?

All funds raised during the event stay within Ottawa County and are used to support the services and programs offered the Family Advocacy Center.