Dancing With the Stars Xóchitl Gómez Shines Through Injury

Xóchitl Gómez, known for her role in Marvel, has proven that there are no limits when it comes to her work ethic. Currently competing on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, she consistently wows the audience with her beautiful dances. However, ahead of Week 7’s Music Video Night, Xóchitl found herself facing a challenge.

During rehearsals for her Jazz routine with partner Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy, Xóchitl injured her right foot, leaving her in quite a conundrum. She took to TikTok on November 6 to share that she had to have her foot wrapped, causing speculation about whether she would be able to perform. Despite the setback, Xóchitl remained positive, stating, “I’m good [though]! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN!”

Later that day, Xóchitl gave her fans a glimpse of her injury sharing that she had just gotten an x-ray. Thankfully, the results were clear, showing no chips or breaks, just a minor sprain. Concerned fans flooded the comments section on TikTok, expressing their worries and well-wishes for Xóchitl’s recovery.

Despite the unexpected injury, Xóchitl is determined not to let it deter her from performing. In a comment on her own video, she assured everyone that she would be there on Tuesday and ready to give it her all. Her resilience and dedication are commendable as she continues to compete against her fellow competitors in the TV ballroom.

We’re relieved to hear that Xóchitl is doing well and we eagerly await her captivating performances on the dance floor. Her ability to overcome obstacles and maintain her positive spirit is truly admirable. Xóchitl’s commitment to her craft and determination to deliver exceptional dances is a testament to her talent and work ethic.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can Xóchitl Gómez still perform on Dancing With the Stars despite her foot injury?

Yes, despite injuring her right foot during rehearsals, Xóchitl is determined to continue performing on Dancing With the Stars. She has stated that she will be there on Tuesday and ready to give it her all.

How severe is Xóchitl Gómez’s foot injury?

Xóchitl underwent an x-ray after her injury, which revealed that she has a minor sprain. Thankfully, there were no chips or breaks.

How are fans reacting to Xóchitl Gómez’s injury?

Fans expressed their concerns and well-wishes for Xóchitl’s recovery on social media platforms like TikTok. Many were relieved to hear that her injury was not more severe and showed immense support for her determination to continue performing.