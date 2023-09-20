MMA Schedule Today: Dana White’s Contender Series and More

Today’s MMA schedule is packed with exciting fights that are sure to provide plenty of fireworks for fans. One of the highlights of the day is Dana White’s Contender Series, which will be streaming live on ESPN+.

If you’re a fan of MMA, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out on the action today. There are multiple ways to watch the fights, including streaming services like Fubo and DAZN. However, if you want to catch Dana White’s Contender Series, ESPN+ is the place to be.

The Contender Series is a league that showcases up-and-coming fighters who are looking to make a name for themselves in the MMA world. This series is known for providing intense and exciting fights, as these fighters give it their all in order to impress Dana White and earn a spot in the UFC.

Tonight’s fights are scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET. If you have access to ESPN+, you can watch the fights live on the streaming platform. This is a great opportunity to see some of the rising stars in the MMA world as they battle it out for a chance to make it to the big leagues.

So, make sure you tune in to ESPN+ tonight to catch all the action from Dana White’s Contender Series. And don’t forget to follow along with MMA action throughout the year on platforms like Fubo, ESPN+, and DAZN.

