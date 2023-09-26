The MMA Action Today: Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+

Don’t miss out on the exciting MMA slate happening today, which includes Dana White’s Contender Series airing on ESPN+. This thrilling event showcases up-and-coming fighters who are looking to make it big in the world of mixed martial arts.

To catch all the intense MMA fights, you can stream them live on ESPN+, Fubo, and DAZN. The Contender Series is a league featuring talented fighters who are seeking the opportunity to impress Dana White, the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The matches are scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET. Tune in to ESPN+ to watch these promising athletes go head-to-head in intense fights that could potentially change their careers. It’s an event filled with excitement and anticipation as these fighters display their skills and determination in the octagon.

If you’re a fan of MMA, then make sure you don’t miss out on the action. Follow along with the MMA events throughout the year on platforms such as Fubo, ESPN+, and DAZN. These streaming services offer access to a wide range of MMA content, allowing you to stay up-to-date with all the latest fights and developments in the world of mixed martial arts.

So, get ready for an evening of intense fights and incredible displays of skill as the fighters of Dana White’s Contender Series battle it out for the chance to showcase their talent on a bigger stage. Don’t forget to tune in to ESPN+ and witness the future stars of MMA in action!

– Definitions:

– MMA: Mixed Martial Arts, a combat sport that combines techniques from various martial arts disciplines.

– Dana White’s Contender Series: A league within the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) that provides a platform for up-and-coming fighters to earn a contract with the UFC.

– ESPN+: A streaming service that offers live sports content, including MMA events.

– Fubo: A streaming platform that provides access to various sports and entertainment channels.

– DAZN: A subscription-based streaming service that offers live sports events and original programming.

Source: Data Skrive.