Dana White Praises Raul Rosas Jr.’s Performance and Social Media Impact

Dana White, the president of the UFC, has expressed his admiration for Raul Rosas Jr.’s recent performance and social media impact. The 18-year-old fighter, known as “El Nino Problema,” secured a victory against Terrence Mitchell via TKO in the first round of their bantamweight bout.

Following the fight, White commended Rosas Jr.’s dominance in the octagon, stating that he “absolutely dominated a real guy, tough guy, and looked good doing it.” White was particularly impressed the social media response to Rosas Jr.’s fight, revealing that his videos garnered three million views in less than 24 hours. This surpassed the viewership of the main event and outperformed the rest of the card.

Rosas Jr.’s victory over Mitchell was crucial as it marked Mitchell’s second consecutive loss in the UFC. Mitchell, who had previously achieved an impressive streak of 11 wins, faced defeat at the hands of Cameron Saaiman in July and now Rosas Jr. in October.

Considering Rosas Jr.’s success, White revealed that plans are already underway for a fight in Mexico. Although Rosas Jr. won’t be headlining the event, he will be present, and the UFC is excited to promote his upcoming bout.

The rise of Rosas Jr. has generated curiosity among UFC fans. Many are eager to see who he will face in his next fight and how he will perform. If you watched the fight on Saturday night, share your thoughts on Rosas Jr. in the comment section.

