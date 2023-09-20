Raul Rosas Jr. Becomes Fan Favorite at Noche UFC, UFC Plans Mexico Fight

Raul Rosas Jr. has emerged as the most popular fighter at Noche UFC, according to UFC CEO Dana White. Dubbed as “El Nino Problema,” Rosas Jr. surpassed the social media views of the flyweight championship main event and outperformed the rest of the ESPN+ fight card.

White revealed that the face-off between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso garnered 1.5 million views within 24 hours. However, Rosas Jr. managed to achieve three million views, doubling what the main event received and overshadowing the other fights on the card. This exceptional response from fans has led UFC to plan a fight in Mexico, capitalizing on Rosas Jr.’s popularity.

Rosas Jr., who is only 18 years old, currently holds a record of 8-1 and has a 2-1 record under the UFC banner. He bounced back from a previous decision loss to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 delivering a dominant performance against Terrence Mitchell at the recent event in Las Vegas. This victory has revitalized the hype surrounding “El Nino Problema.”

While the details of Rosas Jr.’s Mexico fight, including the date and opponent, are yet to be determined, UFC is already making arrangements for his debut in Mexico. The anticipation for this upcoming event is high, as Rosas Jr.’s popularity continues to grow.

