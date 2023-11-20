New Article: Comedian Dana Carvey Announces Temporary Hiatus after Son’s Tragic passing

Comedian Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, have just announced that they will be taking a break from work and social media following the recent tragic passing of their son, Dex Carvey. The couple is determined to take the time to process this devastating loss and adjust to their new reality as a family of three.

In an emotional Instagram post, Carvey expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received during this incredibly difficult time. He acknowledged the outpouring of love, personal stories, and compassion that they have received from friends, family, and fans. These heartfelt messages have touched the couple deeply and provided some solace amidst their grief.

Dex Carvey, at the age of 32, was also a comedian who had opened for his father’s Netflix special, “Straight White Male, 60,” in 2016. Alongside his older brother, Thomas Carvey, the two followed their father’s footsteps in pursuing a career in comedy.

Carvey, best known for his iconic years on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1993, captured the nation’s attention with his unforgettable impersonations, including those of George H.W. Bush and Ross Perot. His portrayal of the beloved and hilarious character “Church Lady” with her catchphrase, “Isn’t that special!” became a cultural phenomenon.

As the news of Dex Carvey’s passing spread, “Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to the grieving family. During the closing moments of the show, cast member Colin Jost held up a sign that simply read, “We love you, Dana and Paula,” offering support and love from the show’s community.

During this hiatus, Carvey and Zwagerman hope to find healing in their own way and honor their son’s memory. They are immensely grateful for the support they have received and ask for privacy as they navigate this challenging time.

FAQ

Q: Who is Dana Carvey?

Dana Carvey is a renowned American comedian and actor, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and his memorable characters such as George H.W. Bush and the Church Lady.

Q: What happened to Dana Carvey’s son?

Dana Carvey’s son, Dex Carvey, tragically passed away at the age of 32. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Q: How long will Dana Carvey be on hiatus?

There is no confirmed timeline for Dana Carvey’s hiatus. He and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, will take the necessary time to grieve and process their son’s passing before returning to work and social media.

Q: How can fans support Dana Carvey and his family?

Fans can show their love and support for Dana Carvey and his family sending messages of condolence and understanding. It is essential to respect their privacy during this difficult time.