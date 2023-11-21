New Beginnings: Dana Carvey Takes Time Off Following Personal Tragedy

Dana Carvey, known for his iconic roles in movies like ‘Wayne’s World,’ is stepping back from work to mourn the loss of his eldest son, Dex Carvey.

In a heartfelt message on his X and Instagram accounts, Dana expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and compassion he and his wife Paula Zwagerman have received. He announced that he will be taking a break from work and social media to navigate through this difficult time as a family.

Dex Carvey, age 32, tragically passed away from an accidental overdose. Described as a multi-talented individual with a passion for music, art, film-making, and comedy, he made a lasting impression on those who knew him.

Dana Carvey highlighted his son’s zest for life and infectious energy, mentioning how Dex’s presence made everything fun. Through their social media post, Dana and Paula share fond memories of their beloved son, emphasizing his love for his family, friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

While the Carvey family grieves their loss, they are also hoping to raise awareness about addiction. They acknowledged the difficulties faced those struggling with addiction and expressed their condolences to anyone going through similar ordeals.

Dex Carvey, following in his father’s footsteps, carved his own path as a stand-up comedian. In 2016, he even had the opportunity to open for Dana in his Netflix special ‘Straight White Male.’

Through a touching Instagram post, Dana Carvey reminisced about working with Dex and expressed the joy it brought him.

This period of grief will undoubtedly be challenging for Dana Carvey and his family. However, taking this time off, they hope to find healing and eventually continue their lives while carrying the memory of Dex in their hearts forever.

