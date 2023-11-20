Tragic Loss: Comedian Mike Carvey Mourns the Untimely Death of His Son

In a heartbreaking turn of events, beloved comedian Mike Carvey shared the devastating news of his son Dex’s passing this week. The 32-year-old tragically lost his life due to an accidental overdose, leaving his family and friends in shock and grief.

Carvey, known for his incredible talent and contagious sense of humor, expressed his deep sorrow in a heartfelt note posted on Saturday. He spoke of the immense pain he and his loved ones are experiencing and announced his decision to take time away from work to focus on healing and coping with the loss.

Dex’s untimely death sheds light on the ongoing battle with substance abuse that many individuals face, regardless of their background or circumstances. It serves as a painful reminder of the importance of seeking help and offering support to those who may be struggling with addiction.

