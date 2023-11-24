Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023: Celebrities Announced for Festive Episode

Broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent, and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick are set to dazzle viewers as they take part in the highly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023. In this festive episode, six famous faces will vie for the coveted title of Christmas champion, with the episode scheduled to air on December 25.

Dan Snow, renowned for his history programs such as Battlefield Britain and his popular online history channel and podcast site, History Hit, will be paired with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova for the special. Despite admitting to feeling “absolutely terrified” about showcasing his dance moves, Snow sees this as a golden opportunity to finally learn how to dance.

Sally Nugent, a familiar face from BBC Breakfast over the past two decades, will transition from the famous red sofa to the dancefloor. Nugent will be partnered with Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima. She expressed both excitement and trepidation, hoping for kind judges and an infusion of Christmas spirit. Nugent also hopes that viewers at home will experience a touch of Strictly magic on Christmas night.

Jamie Borthwick, known for his role as Jay Brown in the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders, completes the trio of celebrity contestants. Borthwick will be teaming up with dancer Nancy Xu. Thrilled and eager to spread Christmas cheer, Borthwick is excited to learn a new skill and put his dancing abilities to the test.

Stay tuned for more announcements as the remaining three contestants for the Christmas lineup will be revealed on the show It Takes Two on Thursday, November 23. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent and entertainment, bringing joy and excitement to households across the country on Christmas Day.

