Dan Levy Finds Inspiration in Personal Tragedy for New Netflix Film

Dan Levy, known for his role in the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, is shifting gears with his upcoming Netflix film, Good Grief. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy revealed that the film was born out of a profound sense of tragedy he experienced during the pandemic.

The Emmy Award-winning actor and writer opened up about the loss of his grandmother and his dog, both of which occurred around the same time. Levy explained that he struggled to navigate his grief amidst the larger backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was hard for me to feel the specificity of loss when all I was feeling was grief for so long,” Levy shared. However, it was during a conversation about his grandmother’s passing that the concept for Good Grief began to take shape.

In the film, Levy plays Marc, a children’s book illustrator living in London with his husband Oliver, portrayed Luke Evans. When faced with an unexpected loss, Marc finds solace in the support of his friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), who help him navigate the complex emotions of grief.

Levy admitted that he poured his own experiences of loss and uncertainty into the film. “Sometimes if you have the ability to write, it’s the greatest outlet for pain and catharsis,” he revealed.

Good Grief, which marks Levy’s directorial debut, explores the profound impact of personal loss and the journey towards healing. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on January 5, 2024.

While Schitt’s Creek showcased Levy’s talent for heartfelt comedy, Good Grief promises to delve into the deeper and more emotional aspects of the human experience, capturing the essence of personal tragedy and resilience.