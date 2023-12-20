Dan Levy Explores Loss and Friendship in His Directorial Debut

Dan Levy, the co-creator and star of the hit series Schitt’s Creek, has embarked on a new project, showcasing his talents as a writer and director in his dramatic feature film debut, Good Grief. The film, which premiered at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre, is a love story centered around the importance of friendship.

Levy revealed that the idea for the film came to him during a period of personal loss and grief. “When I was experiencing some loss and grief in my own life, I didn’t know what to make of those feelings,” he shared. “As a writer, sometimes all you can do is put pen to paper and hope that something happens, hope that you can make sense of it all, and so that’s what I did.”

Despite the success and expectations set Schitt’s Creek, Levy took a risk pitching a drama to Netflix as his follow-up project. “I know it wasn’t what they were expecting, but supporting a writer’s desire to expand the scope of their work is a profound act of generosity and encouragement,” he praised the team at Netflix.

In Good Grief, Levy stars as Marc, a man who grapples with the sudden loss of his husband and embarks on a soul-searching journey with his two best friends, played Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. The film takes viewers from London to Paris, offering an immersive experience that combines beauty, sadness, and the power of human connection.

“I wanted this film to be an experience for viewers where they feel like they could escape into London, escape into Paris,” Levy explained. “Even when you’re going through such pain, there’s beauty, comfort, and community all around you if you open up to the fact that grief doesn’t have to be such an isolating experience.”

Good Grief will be released in select theaters on December 29th and globally on Netflix on January 5th, allowing audiences to join Levy’s exploration of loss and the healing power of friendship.