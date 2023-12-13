Exciting New Fantasy Adventure Film “Damsel” Arrives on Netflix

Netflix has just announced the highly anticipated release date of the upcoming sci-fi fantasy epic, “Damsel,” starring the talented Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things. Fans can expect to start streaming this thrilling adventure on March 8, 2024.

To add to the excitement, Netflix has unveiled a stunning poster for “Damsel.” The poster captivates viewers with a close-up of Millie Bobby Brown’s face, perfectly encapsulating the intrigue and intensity of the film. Within her eye, an enigmatic reflection of a hidden dragon hints at the magical world that awaits.

But what is “Damsel” all about? The official synopsis reveals that it follows the journey of a dutiful damsel named Elodie, who enters into an arranged marriage with a handsome prince. However, her life takes a dramatic twist when she discovers that the royal family has chosen her as a sacrificial offering to settle an ancient debt. Trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, Elodie must rely on her intelligence and inner strength to survive.

Directed Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, known for his work on “28 Weeks Later” and “Intruders,” “Damsel” boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown, the film features talented actors including Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, and Brooke Carter as Floria. The acclaimed Shohreh Aghdashloo also joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

With a screenplay penned Dan Mazeau, who has worked on “Fast X” and “Wrath of the Titans,” “Damsel” promises a unique twist on the traditional princess and dragon story. Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing that it explores the journey of a young woman evolving into a strong and empowered adult. Elodie’s survival experience unfolds in a fantastical adventure that challenges conventions and captivates audiences.

Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing and empowering journey with “Damsel” as it arrives on Netflix on March 8, 2024. Brace yourselves for a spectacle that will transport you to a world filled with danger, magic, and the indomitable spirit of a young princess on a quest for survival.