Damnation to Depart Netflix in the United States in November 2023

Damnation, a co-production between the USA Network and Netflix, will soon be leaving the streaming service in the United States. The series was originally classified as a Netflix Original internationally, but it was removed in January 2023. Damnation is set during the Great Depression and follows a stranger with a violent past who poses as a preacher and leads farmers in a strike in a rural Iowa community.

Featuring a talented cast including Killian Scott, Logan Marshall-Green, and Sarah Jones, Damnation was produced NBC Universal for the USA Network. Netflix acquired the exclusive global rights and served as a co-producer, although NBC Universal retains ownership of the underlying rights. Despite its critical acclaim, the series only ran for one season.

The cancellation of Damnation came shortly after the first season finale aired, indicating that the show did not attract sufficient viewership on the USA Network. Netflix likely had access to its own data, which may have influenced the decision not to continue the series.

In international regions, Damnation will be removed from Netflix on January 19th, 2023. Viewers outside the United States who wish to watch the series before its removal will need a premium Netflix plan, as it is not available on the advertising tier.

Meanwhile, Damnation will continue to be available on Netflix in the United States until November 6th, 2023. Netflix US has confirmed that it will retain the rights to the series until the end of 2023. This departure aligns with the five-year anniversary of the show’s initial launch on Netflix US.

Damnation’s impending exit from Netflix is part of a growing trend of Netflix Originals being removed from the platform. Many titles have already left, with more expected to follow in the future.

