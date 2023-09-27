Social Media Reacts to Damian Lillard Trade to the Milwaukee Bucks

Social media exploded with excitement and speculation after news broke that Damian Lillard had been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after spending 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. The trade was part of a larger three-team deal involving the Bucks, Blazers, and the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee will be adding Lillard to their roster, while other players will be swapped between the other two teams.

Fans and players took to social media to express their reactions to the trade. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who had hoped to see Lillard join his team, expressed his disappointment and even suggested that there may have been tampering involved. Butler’s teammate Tyler Herro also chimed in, supporting Butler’s sentiments.

The news of the trade injected some energy into an otherwise quiet Wednesday. Fans eagerly speculated about Lillard’s role with the Bucks and the potential impact on upcoming games. Player Josh Hart, of the New York Knicks, wasted no time in reminding Lillard of their upcoming game on Christmas day.

The trade also brought attention to other players involved, such as Grayson Allen, who will be joining the Phoenix Suns as part of the deal. Allen recently changed his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 3, but ironically stated that it would be the last time he made such a change. After the trade news broke, Allen jokingly reflected on the timing of his previous statement.

Amidst the excitement and reactions, some players expressed concerns about the risks associated with the trade. Patrick Beverly of the Philadelphia 76ers questioned the decision to trade Jrue Holiday, highlighting the potential risks involved.

Overall, the NBA offseason continues to captivate fans with unexpected trades and compelling storylines. Players like Jamal Crawford and Victor Oladipo reiterated the sentiment that the NBA is the greatest show on earth.

