How to Watch the Saudi League Match Between Damak and Hilal, Kick-off Time, and Team News

Summary:

Damac FC is set to face Al-Hilal in their upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture. Damac FC is currently in 17th position after failing to win any of their previous six games. Al-Hilal, on the other hand, is the only unbeaten side in the league so far with 20 goals scored from six games. The match will take place at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. Fans can watch the game via FS2, fuboTV, and Shahid. Damac FC’s Noor Al-Rashidi will be suspended for this game, while Al-Hilal have a clean bill of health except for midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki. Al-Hilal has a strong track record against Damac FC, winning three of their last four encounters.

The upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture between Damac FC and Al-Hilal is highly anticipated, as both teams aim for a victory. Damac FC, currently in 17th position, has struggled to secure a win in their last six games. Despite collecting three points from three draws, they have conceded 13 goals, the second-highest in the league.

On the other hand, Al-Hilal has been in fine form, remaining unbeaten in the league so far. They have scored an impressive 20 goals from six games, collecting 16 points. This puts them in a strong position going into the match against Damac FC.

The game will take place at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, the home ground of Damac FC. The kick-off time is scheduled for 11:00 am EST on September 21.

For those unable to attend the match in person, there are several options to watch the game live. In the US, the game will be available to watch on FS2, fuboTV, and Shahid through online streaming platforms.

Team news for Damac FC reveals that Noor Al-Rashidi will be suspended for this game. However, the rest of the squad is available for selection. Damac FC’s predicted starting lineup includes Hawswi, Al-Hawsawi, Chafai, Al-Anazi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Hamed, Antolic, Al-Bishi, Stanciu, N’Koudou, and Ceesay.

On the other hand, Al-Hilal has a clean bill of health, with the exception of midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki, who is out due to injury. Their predicted XI features Bono, Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid, Neves, Kanno, Al Dawsari, Malcolm, Michael, and Mitrovic.

In terms of the head-to-head record, Al-Hilal has had the upper hand in recent encounters. They have not lost any of their last four games against Damac FC, winning three and drawing one.

With both teams eager to secure a victory, fans can expect an exciting match between Damac FC and Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Sources:

– *Add sources without URLs*