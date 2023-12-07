York Dam to Be Demolished to Mitigate Flooding and Enhance Safety

A significant initiative is underway in York as the Bascule Gate Dam on Codorus Creek is scheduled for demolition. The York County Economic Alliance and the city of York have collaborated on this project, which aims to reduce flooding, improve water quality, ensure public safety, and create the opportunity for the development of the Codorus Greenway.

Constructed in 1983, the dam served the purpose of raising upstream water levels to create a recreational water pool for activities like canoeing and kayaking. Equipped with a gate that could be lowered during flooding, the dam was intended to maintain control over water levels. However, since 2016, the gate has been stuck in an elevated position, causing a range of issues.

Notably, debris has accumulated over time, exacerbating flood conditions and posing a potential hazard for individuals in the area. Additionally, the dam’s mechanism has deteriorated, leading to water infiltration in the control housing. In recognition of the dam’s noncompliance with flood control requirements, the US Army Corps of Engineers mandated its removal in March 2018.

To support the demolition, the city of York is contributing $500,000 in federal ARPA funding, while the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will provide the remaining $50,000 for the project. The demolition process is set to commence on December 5 and conclude no later than April 30, 2024.

The first phase of work will involve dismantling the building housing the dam gate mechanism and constructing apass channel to regulate the water level behind the dam. Subsequently, the second phase will focus on the demolition of the dam and its foundation, followed the site’s restoration.

During the demolition process, public access to the area will be restricted for safety reasons. The project timeline will be subject to weather conditions. Stay tuned for updates on this significant demolition project that seeks to enhance the quality of life for residents in the city of York.