Dallas Cowboys Look to Extend Home Win Streak Against New England Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys are set to defend their home field in a highly anticipated matchup against the New England Patriots. The game will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FOX.

The Cowboys enter the game with a strong home field advantage, boasting a nine-game win streak at AT&T Stadium. However, they are coming off a disappointing loss against the Arizona Cardinals, where they fell short of expectations. Despite the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott had a solid performance, throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard rushed for an impressive 122 yards.

On the other hand, the New England Patriots secured a hard-fought victory against the New York Jets in their previous game. Despite some close moments, they managed to walk away with a 15-10 win. This victory improved their season record to 1-2.

According to experts, the Cowboys are the favorites in this matchup, with a seven-point advantage. They have been dominant on offense, averaging 28.7 points per game. In contrast, the Patriots have struggled to generate points, averaging only 16.7 per game. New England will need to find a way to limit the Cowboys’ offensive effectiveness if they hope to secure a win.

In terms of the series history, the Patriots have won two out of their last three games against the Cowboys. Their most recent encounter was on October 17, 2021, where the Cowboys emerged victorious with a score of 35-29. However, both teams have seen changes since their last meeting, and Sunday’s game will be a fresh opportunity for both sides to assert their dominance.

As the game unfolds, fans can turn to CBS Sports for a full breakdown of the matchup, commentary, and other NFL content. Additionally, bettors can access the latest NFL odds, with the Cowboys listed as a solid 7-point favorite against the Patriots. The over/under is set at 43 points.

This highly anticipated clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots has all the makings of an exciting game. Both teams will be looking to assert themselves and come away with a crucial win on Sunday.

Sources:

– Series History: sports-reference.com