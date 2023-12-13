How the Dallas Cowboys Can Secure a Playoff Spot in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys are having a successful season in the NFL, but their ultimate goal is to make a deep playoff run. In order to achieve that, they need to secure a spot in the playoffs first. Luckily for the Cowboys, they have a chance to do just that in Week 14.

To clinch a playoff berth this week, the Cowboys need several outcomes to go in their favor. They must win their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Additionally, they need the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Detroit Lions to all lose or tie their respective games. The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams also need to lose or tie, except if the Buccaneers tie their game.

While these scenarios may seem unlikely, it’s not impossible for all of them to play out. If the Cowboys manage to secure a win and all the necessary results align, they will clinch a playoff spot early in December. This would mark their third consecutive playoff appearance, a feat they haven’t accomplished since the mid-1990s.

Of course, the most crucial factor remains the Cowboys’ own performance. Regardless of other teams’ results, a win against the Eagles is necessary to keep their playoff hopes alive and potentially contend for the NFC East title or the top seed in the conference.

The upcoming Week 14 games will undoubtedly be crucial for the Cowboys and their playoff aspirations. Fans can look forward to an exciting week as they keep tabs on the various matchups that will determine their team’s fate.

While nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, the Cowboys have a legitimate chance to secure a playoff spot this week. Their destiny lies in their own hands, and a victory against the Eagles would be a significant step toward achieving their postseason goals.