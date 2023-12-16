Importing Company and Chinese Companies Fined $2.5 Million for Customs Duty Violations

Federal authorities have announced a settlement in which a Dallas importing company, ADCO, and two Chinese companies, Xiamen Atlantis MFC Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Taft Medical Co., Ltd., will pay a fine of $2.5 million. The allegations against the companies and individuals involved claim that they evaded paying customs duties on imported goods. The case was brought to the attention of authorities after it was discovered that falsified invoices with lower values for the imported goods were submitted to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Additionally, correct invoices were created but not submitted to ensure ADCO paid the Chinese companies the actual value of the goods.

As a result of the false invoicing, the imported goods were undervalued, causing a loss of revenue in customs duties and fees. U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton emphasized the importance of customs laws in protecting national security and preventing unfair competition. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas will continue to aggressively investigate any attempts to manipulate customs duties, holding those involved accountable.

The case originated from a lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act’s whistleblower provision. Whistleblowers Donald Reznicek and Collen McFarland will receive a share of $500,000 as part of the settlement agreement. The False Claims Act incentivizes individuals to come forward with information related to fraudulent practices and provides a mechanism for them to be rewarded for their assistance.

This case serves as a reminder that customs duty violations can have serious consequences, not only for businesses but also for national security and fair competition. As authorities remain vigilant in uncovering such violations, it is crucial for companies involved in international trade to adhere to customs laws and accurately report information related to imported goods. Failure to do so can result in significant fines and damage to a company’s reputation.