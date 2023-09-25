Microsoft SwiftKey Integrates DALL-E 3 Image Creator, Making Visual Communication Easier

Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard has integrated the DALL-E 3 Image Creator, allowing users to generate images seamlessly within the keyboard. The feature, which was rolled out on September 12, enhances the visual communication experience on messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

While not everyone has access to DALL-E 3 yet, SwiftKey also offers the image creator feature powered the slightly less capable DALL-E 2. This means that even if users cannot access DALL-E 3, they can still utilize the image creator functionality.

To use Bing Image Creator with DALL-E on Android, users need to download the SwiftKey Keyboard app from the Play Store and follow the simple on-screen instructions. This includes enabling SwiftKey and adjusting the default keyboard settings.

Once set up, using the Bing Chat Image Creator is straightforward. Users can click on the Emoji icon, select the art icon, and then type in a prompt that describes the artwork they want to generate. Upon hitting enter, SwiftKey instantly generates DALL-E images within the keyboard.

The exciting part is that users can easily share these generated images with their contacts, groups, or channels on messaging apps like WhatsApp. By opening the text field in WhatsApp or a similar app, users can access the Emoji icon in SwiftKey, select the artwork icon labeled “Bing Creator,” sign in to their Microsoft account, and type in the prompt. Once the image is generated, it can be effortlessly selected and shared.

Thanks to AI technology and the integration of DALL-E 3 into Microsoft SwiftKey, expressing oneself visually has become simpler. With the ability to generate captivating images, users can now communicate their thoughts and emotions in a more engaging manner.

