Outrage Sparks Over Police Officer’s Assault on Dalit Woman in Bihar

A shocking incident of a police officer brutally assaulting a Dalit woman in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district has been widely shared on social media, provoking a fresh wave of controversy over police actions. The incident occurred when the woman engaged in a fight with another woman in a public space, causing a large crowd to gather. In response to the altercation, police officer Rajkishore Singh arrived at the scene and proceeded to beat the woman with a stick.

The assault resulted in the woman sustaining multiple injuries, and she was subsequently admitted to a private nursing home for treatment. Outraged residents of Sitamarhi captured the incident on video and shared it on social media, sparking public outcry.

Sitamarhi’s superintendent of police, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, has ordered an investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest that the police officer used force to separate the two women involved in the fight. Tiwari stated that disciplinary action will be taken against the officer once the investigation is complete.

According to sub-divisional police officer Vinod Kumar, the incident stemmed from a kidnapping case involving a girl who was later rescued the police. The confrontation between the two parties escalated outside the police station, resulting in the traffic disruption that prompted the police officer’s intervention.

In response to the video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded strong disciplinary action against the police officer, calling for an immediate suspension.

This incident highlights the importance of addressing police brutality and ensuring the protection of citizens, regardless of their social background or status. The widespread sharing of the video on social media serves as a reminder of the power of technology in exposing such abuses of authority. Public pressure must be harnessed to ensure that justice is served and further incidents of this nature are prevented in the future.