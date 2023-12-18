Students Allegedly Subjected to Unsanitary Work at Karnataka Residential School

In a shocking incident at a residential school in Kolar district, Karnataka, a group of students from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities were allegedly forced to clean a septic tank used for human waste disposal. The incident came to light after videos, shot a teacher on a mobile phone, went viral on social media.

The state administration has taken swift action suspending the principal and three staffers of the Morarji Desai Residential School in Yaluvahalli. The state’s social welfare minister, HC Mahadevappa, called the incident highly condemnable and ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also ordered a detailed report and assured that stringent action will be taken against the culprits. State legal services authority chairman, Sunil Hosmani, as well as officials from the Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society and the social welfare department, have visited the school and conducted inspections.

In the videos, it is evident that students from classes 7 to 9 were made to enter and clean the septic tank, under the supervision of the principal and a teacher. The students can be seen expressing their distress and describing the harsh conditions they endure at the school. They also allege being subjected to punishment and physical abuse.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents, who have expressed their concerns over the school authorities’ actions. The district child protection unit officer and the Kolar district social welfare department joint director have recommended disciplinary action against the school staff involved.

The incident has also become a political issue, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing the Congress-led state government for the mistreatment of Dalit students. The BJP has called for strict action against the perpetrators and demanded that the social welfare minister take moral responsibility for the incident.

This incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and monitoring in residential schools to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The government must take immediate steps to address this grave issue and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.