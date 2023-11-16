Did India Change the Pitch for the Semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

After India’s nine consecutive wins in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, they are now the heavy favorites to win the tournament on home soil. However, a recent report British news outlet The Daily Mail has sparked controversy accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian cricket team of “pitch-switching” without the permission of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Daily Mail published an exclusive report on November 14, claiming that the BCCI changed the pitch for the upcoming semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai. The report alleged that the pitch was switched to aid Indian spinners. The Daily Mail relied on a “WhatsApp forward” as evidence for these accusations.

It is important to note that WhatsApp messages are often forwarded without fact-checking or verification, allowing incorrect or misleading information to spread rapidly. However, The Daily Mail did not hesitate to base its serious allegations on a WhatsApp forward. Equally strange is the behavior of Sagarika Ghose, a self-proclaimed experienced journalist and the daughter-in-law of Dilip Sardesai, a renowned Indian cricket star. Without independently verifying the claim, Ghose shared the unsubstantiated accusation on social media, essentially amplifying the rumor.

The BCCI has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that they have not defied any rules or tampered with the pitches to favor Team India. The controversy has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, raising questions about the reliability and responsible journalism of certain media outlets.

It is crucial to thoroughly verify information before making it public. Accusations against any cricketing body should be based on solid evidence and not WhatsApp forwards. As fans eagerly await the semifinal match between India and New Zealand, it is essential to focus on the excitement and spirit of the game, rather than baseless controversies.

