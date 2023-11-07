The Best Deals of the Day: Walmart+ Membership, Star Wars Lightsabers, LEGO Sets, Gaming Laptops, Smart TVs, and More!

Looking for some amazing deals to kick off your week? We’ve got you covered! Today, we’ve rounded up the best daily deals that you won’t want to miss. From discounted Walmart+ memberships to Star Wars lightsabers, LEGO sets, gaming laptops, smart TVs, and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive in!

1. 50% Off Walmart+ Membership

Get ready for Black Friday with a 50% off deal on Walmart+ memberships. For a limited time until November 7, you can snag a one-year membership for only $49 instead of the usual $98. With Walmart+, you’ll gain early access to Black Friday deals, free shipping on most Walmart direct products, a subscription to Paramount+ streaming service, and more. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer!

2. Iconic Star Wars Lightsabers at a Discount

Calling all Star Wars fans! Amazon is offering a 41% discount on the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsabers. For only $164.99, you can choose between these iconic lightsabers that feature a solid metal hilt, authentic sound effects, LED lights, a removable kyber crystal, and a display to showcase it all. Whether you’re a fan of the Dark Side or the Light Side, these lightsabers are a must-have for any collector or enthusiast.

3. Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest Set

LEGO enthusiasts, rejoice! Amazon has a fantastic deal on the LEGO UCS Star Wars The Razor Crest set. For just $479.99, you can enjoy a 20% discount on this Ultimate Collector Series kit. With an impressive 6,187 pieces, the Razor Crest is one of the largest Star Wars sets available. This set is perfect for adult collectors and LEGO lovers who want to dive into a challenging and rewarding build.

4. Get 35% Off LEGO Star Wars Diorama Sets

Relive iconic Star Wars moments with LEGO Star Wars diorama sets. Amazon is currently offering a 35% discount on the Death Star Trench Run and a 36% discount on the Dagobah Jedi Training sets. These sets allow you to recreate unforgettable scenes from the Star Wars universe with LEGO bricks. Don’t miss the chance to add these unique sets to your collection!

5. ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop at a Great Price

Looking for a powerful gaming laptop? Best Buy has you covered with the ASUS TUF 15″ Intel Core i7 RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $999.99. This laptop features an RTX 4070 mobile GPU, providing excellent gaming performance. With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, you’ll have ample storage and lightning-fast speeds to tackle your favorite games. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal!

6. Score a 65″ LG B3 4K OLED Smart TV at a Discount

Upgrade your entertainment experience with a 65″ LG B3 4K OLED Smart TV. Amazon has lowered the price to $1296.99, the lowest we’ve seen for this model. This TV is perfect for gamers, as it supports 4K at 120Hz gaming over HDMI 2.1. With stunning visuals and immersive sound, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

7. Alienware QD OLED Gaming Monitor

For gamers looking for a high-quality monitor, Dell is offering the Alienware AW3423DWF 34″ QD OLED gaming monitor for only $799.99. With a fast response time, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a quantum dot OLED panel, this monitor delivers outstanding visuals and vibrant colors. Don’t miss your chance to take your gaming experience to the next level with this top-of-the-line monitor.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals! Whether you’re a Star Wars fan, LEGO enthusiast, gamer, or simply looking to upgrade your tech, there’s something for everyone. Hurry and grab these discounts before they’re gone!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a membership program offered Walmart. It provides various benefits such as early access to deals, free shipping on most products, and a subscription to a streaming service.

Can I choose between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker lightsabers?

Yes, you can choose between the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsabers. Both are available at a discounted price.

How many pieces does the LEGO UCS Star Wars The Razor Crest set have?

The LEGO UCS Star Wars The Razor Crest set consists of 6,187 pieces, making it one of the larger Star Wars LEGO sets available.

Is the ASUS TUF gaming laptop suitable for gaming?

Yes, the ASUS TUF gaming laptop is designed for gaming. It features an RTX 4070 mobile GPU and offers excellent gaming performance.

Does the LG B3 4K OLED Smart TV support gaming at 120Hz?

Yes, the LG B3 4K OLED Smart TV supports gaming at 120Hz over HDMI 2.1, making it a great choice for gamers.

What is a QD OLED gaming monitor?

A QD OLED gaming monitor uses quantum dot OLED technology, which combines the brightness of quantum dot displays with the color accuracy and wide viewing angles of OLED displays. It offers vibrant colors and excellent image quality.

