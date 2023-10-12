WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Certain Types of Mobile Phones

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, has announced that it will be discontinuing its services for several types of mobile phones. Starting from October 24, 2023, only Android devices running on version 5.0 and newer will be able to use WhatsApp. Previously, WhatsApp could be used on Android devices with a minimum operating system of 4.1, iPhones with a minimum iOS 12, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

In addition to the updated operating system requirement, mobile phones that want to have WhatsApp must also be able to receive SMS or phone calls during the account verification process. It will no longer be possible to create a new account using devices that can only access Wi-Fi.

According to a report from Times of India, the following mobile phone models will no longer have access to WhatsApp from October 24, 2023: Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HCT Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia Z2, HTC Desire HD, and LG Optimus 2X. These models are running on operating systems with versions 4.1 or below, which do not meet the new requirements.

iPhone users with operating systems below iOS 12 will also no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Before discontinuing the service, WhatsApp will send notifications to inform affected users that their device’s operating system is no longer supported, as well as reminders to update their operating systems.

To check the operating system on an Android device, go to the “Phone settings” menu, select “About phone,” and then “Software information.” On an iPhone, go to the “General settings” menu and select “About.”

WhatsApp recommends that users update their app to the latest version to ensure they have access to the latest features and improvements. To update WhatsApp, go to the respective app store for your device (Google Play Store for Android, Apple App Store for iPhone, JioStore for KaiOS) and select the “Update” option.

Source: KOMPAS.com, Times of India, Business Today, BQ Prime