WhatsApp to Permanently Block its Application on Several Devices Starting October 24, 2023

WhatsApp has confirmed that it will permanently block its application on several devices starting October 24, 2023. Here is a list of smartphones and operating systems that will be affected the WhatsApp block.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging application used worldwide. It can be used on Android, iOS, and desktop devices. Through its official Help Center, WhatsApp announced that it will block the use of its messaging application on certain operating systems.

“Starting October 24, 2023, only Android OS version 5.0 and newer will be supported,” stated the official Help Center page of WhatsApp.

So, which smartphones and operating systems will be affected this WhatsApp block? Here is the complete list:

According to the official Help Center page of WhatsApp, until October 24, users of Android phones with OS 4.1 can still use the application. “Currently, we support and recommend the use of the following devices… Android phones running OS 4.1 and newer,” the statement reads. However, according to CNBC Indonesia, WhatsApp will block its application on Android phones running OS 4.4.4 and older, while Android 5.0 can still enjoy the application.

As for iPhone users running iOS 12 and above, they will still be able to operate WhatsApp on their smartphones.

Here are some smartphone brands that will still be affected the WhatsApp block on October 24:

HTC One

Sony Xperia Z

LG Optimus G Pro

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy Nexus

HTC Sensation

Motorola Droid Razr

Sony Xperia S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

To check the version of your phone’s operating system and see if it is still supported WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open the ‘Settings’ application on your smartphone. Scroll down and find the ‘About Phone’ or ‘About Device’ section. Select ‘About Phone’ or ‘About Device’ and choose the ‘Device Information’ option. There, you will find information about the Android version used on your smartphone.

That’s all the information regarding the WhatsApp block that will occur on October 24, 2023. We hope you find this helpful!

Source: Detik Sulsel, CNBC Indonesia, TechAdvisor