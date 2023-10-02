WhatsApp to Stop Support for Certain Android Phones

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support a number of Android phones based on older operating systems. The company is upgrading the minimum supported Android version to 5.0 or newer, which was previously 4.1.

This change will take effect on October 24, 2023, in approximately three weeks from now, as stated on WhatsApp’s Support Center website. WhatsApp will only be available on Android phones running version 5.0 or later.

This decision will impact several Android phones, particularly those running outdated versions of the operating system. According to the Times of India, approximately 18 smartphone models from various brands will no longer have WhatsApp support.

Some of the brands included in the list are Samsung, LG, and Asus. The following is a list of Android phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp:

– Nexus 7

– Samsung Galaxy Note 2

– HTC One

– Sony Xperia Z

– LG Optimus G Pro

– Samsung Galaxy S2

– Samsung Galaxy Nexus

– HTC Sensation

– Motorola Droid Razr

– Sony Xperia S2

– Motorola Xoom

– Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

– Asus Eee Pad Transformer

– Acer Iconia Tab A5003

– Samsung Galaxy S

– HTC Desire HD

– LG Optimus 2X

– Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

WhatsApp has stated that users affected this change will receive notifications and reminders to upgrade their devices. It is advised for users who still wish to use WhatsApp to switch to a newer Android phone.

For iOS users, WhatsApp will continue to support iPhone devices running iOS 12 or later, as this requirement has remained unchanged since last year.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s decision to stop support for certain Android phones running older operating systems aims to allow the app to be developed further and equipped with new features. Users are encouraged to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Support Center