WhatsApp Will Block Several Devices Starting October 24th

Starting on October 24th, WhatsApp will permanently block its application on a number of devices, both Android and iOS. This is because WhatsApp periodically reviews which operating systems and devices to support. According to the Help Center on WhatsApp’s official website, they determine which support to stop based on devices and software that are older and have the fewest users.

For Android devices, WhatsApp will only support version 5.0 and above starting on October 24th. Android devices with versions 4.1 to 4.4.4 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Additionally, for devices with the KaiOS 2.5.0 and below operating system, WhatsApp will also stop working from October 24th.

Here is a list of Android devices that will be blocked WhatsApp from October 24th:

– Archos 53 Platinum

– Grand S Flex ZTE

– Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

– HTC Desire 500

– Huawei Ascend D

– Huawei Ascend D1

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend P1 Quad XL

– Lenovo A820

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus 4X HD

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Optimus F7

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus L4 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus L7

– LG Optimus L7 II

– LG Optimus L7 II Dual

– LG Optimus Nitro HD

– Memo ZTE V956

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy S2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

– Sony Xperia Arc S

– Sony Xperia miro

– Sony Xperia Neo L

– Wiko Cink Five

– Wiko Darknight ZT

For iOS devices, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on iOS 12 and below. This includes iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

To check the version of your device and see if it is still supported WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open the settings on your smartphone.

2. Look for “About Phone” or “About Device.”

3. Select “Device Information” or “Software Information.”

4. The Android version of your device will be displayed.

Make sure to check your device’s compatibility with WhatsApp to ensure uninterrupted usage of the application.

Source: DetikSumut, DetikInet