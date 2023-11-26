The WhatsApp Features and New Compatibility Updates in 2023

After a year of surprises and announcements, WhatsApp made a significant statement that left its users around the world shocked. The company behind this popular messaging application, Meta, announced a list of smartphones that would no longer support WhatsApp.

WhatsApp specifically decided to end support for several outdated operating systems (OS). As a result, many smartphones are now unable to use this conversation app any longer.

Starting from October 24, 2023, Android phones running on Android 4.1 to Android 4.4.4 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. This means that users with these devices will no longer receive any updates or be able to utilize the application’s features.

For iPhone users, WhatsApp decided to halt compatibility with iOS 12 and below. This decision includes all iPhone models running on those operating systems.

The list provided WhatsApp contains a total of 47 smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp throughout 2023. Some of the notable devices on the list include Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Grand S Flex, HTC Desire 500, and various LG Optimus models.

This drastic decision WhatsApp raises concerns among users who may find themselves needing to upgrade their smartphones to continue using the application seamlessly. However, it also pushes for technological advancements as users seek newer devices that can accommodate the latest updates and features.

FAQ:

Q: What smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp in 2023?

A: The list includes Android devices running on Android 4.1 to 4.4.4 and iPhones with iOS 12 and below. Some notable models on the list are Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE Grand S Flex, and HTC Desire 500.

Q: Why did WhatsApp decide to end compatibility with these smartphones?

A: WhatsApp discontinued support for outdated operating systems to focus its resources on more advanced technologies and provide users with the best experience possible.

Q: What should users do if their smartphone is on the list?

A: Users with affected devices are encouraged to upgrade to newer models that support the latest operating systems for a seamless WhatsApp experience.