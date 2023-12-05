How to Achieve Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles

Planning your holiday party outfits is fun, but don’t forget about your beauty looks. Drawing inspiration from celebrities is a great way to find the perfect hairstyle for your upcoming festivities. To get insider tips on achieving these stunning hairstyles, we spoke with renowned celebrity hairstylist Dafne Evangelista.

Dafne has worked with high-profile clients like Selena Gomez, Alix Earle, and Becky G, creating innovative and unique looks. She loves the thrill of being part of a celebrity’s team and enhancing their overall appearance.

Here are some of Dafne’s secrets to achieving celebrity-inspired hairstyles:

1) Polished Bun: For a sophisticated holiday party style, take a cue from Alix Earle’s polished bun. According to Dafne, the key is to use a small detailing brush and plenty of hairspray to keep flyaways in place. Leaving out a side bang adds an extra touch of elegance.

2) Half-Updo: Create a relaxed and chic look, perfect for spending quality time with loved ones, inspired Jessica Alba. Dafne suggests leaving your bangs or front pieces out when sectioning your hair. Twist the “up” portion into a small bun to achieve this effortless style.

3) Fun Textured Look: If you’re hitting the town on New Year’s Eve, take a page out of Becky G’s book. Dafne recommends using plenty of oil to achieve that wet and textured look. Skip the gel and focus on oil and spray for long-lasting results. Pair this hairstyle with glamorous makeup for a balanced look.

4) Sleek Ponytail: Keep your hair off your face and dance the night away with Candice Swanepoel’s sleek ponytail. Easy to achieve, this hairstyle adds an instant touch of elegance. Dafne suggests leaving a small strand of hair out of the ponytail, braiding it, and wrapping it around the elastic for a cool braided detail.

5) Festive Ribbon: Incorporate the current ribbon trend into your holiday hairstyle, inspired Camila Coehlo. Start with a blowout to create volume and curls, then create a strong side part. Pull most of your hair to one side, leaving a small section to tie into a ponytail. Finish off with a ribbon of your choosing.

6) Long Tresses: Get that sleek and pin-straight look like Natti Natasha. Dafne recommends brushing your hair after applying hairspray to achieve a polished finish. Take your time using a flat iron to create those perfectly straight tresses.

With these expert tips from Dafne Evangelista, you can effortlessly recreate these celebrity-inspired hairstyles for your holiday festivities. Whether you prefer a polished bun or long, pin-straight tresses, there’s a hairstyle for everyone to shine this holiday season.