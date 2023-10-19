“Neon”: A Refreshing Tale of Dreams and Music in Miami

Netflix’s “Neon” brings a new narrative to the screen – one that focuses on the dreamers, rather than the already powerful. Amidst the sea of corrupt politicians and super-powered heroes we see in popular culture, “Neon” introduces us to Santi, a kid from Fort Lauderdale who simply wants to make music. Produced Daddy Yankee, the story revolves around Santi’s journey as an aspiring reggaeton artist in Miami’s bustling music scene.

Santi, played Tyler Dean Flores, is a talented and ambitious artist with a strong support system of childhood friends, including his nervous manager Ness (Emma Ferreira) and loopy creative director Felix (Jordan Mendoza). Together, they navigate Miami, hoping to secure a record deal and break into the industry. However, they soon realize that the path to success is filled with hustlers, schemers, and dreamers who are equally determined to make it.

While “Neon” incorporates humor and occasional absurdity, it maintains a vision that captures the spirit of Netflix’s original series. Santi and his friends are lovable losers, making it easy for viewers to root for their success. Even when they face setbacks, Santi’s optimistic spirit never wavers, offering a refreshing contrast to the cynicism of the era.

The series cleverly balances a sexy and silly vibe, embracing the club-thumping and seedy backdrop of Miami, while finding humor in unexpected places. The music, influenced the Latino-reggaeton genre and featuring artists like Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, adds an electric and catchy element to the storyline. Cameos from real-life musicians, such as Jota Rosa and Yankee himself, as well as appearances Jordana Brewster, add authenticity and chemistry to the show.

“Neon” is a little-show-that-could, redefining narratives and leaving viewers with the belief that dreams can come true. Although Santi may not be a real person, his journey resonates with viewers, inspiring them to chase their own passions and find success in their chosen fields.

Sources:

– “Neon” (Netflix) – [Source]

– Definition of reggaeton genre – [Source]

– Daddy Yankee – [Source]

– Bad Bunny – [Source]

– J Balvin – [Source]

– Jota Rosa – [Source]

– Jordana Brewster – [Source]