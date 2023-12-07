Daddy Yankee Retires from Reggaeton to Focus on Religious Faith

Daddy Yankee, the renowned reggaeton artist, has officially announced his retirement from the music genre. Following the conclusion of his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal), in Puerto Rico, the rapper revealed his decision to devote his life to his religious faith. Daddy Yankee’s iconic performance of his hit song “Gasolina,” which played a pivotal role in the globalization of reggaeton, was followed a heartfelt speech expressing his newfound purpose.

Despite achieving worldwide success, winning accolades, and amassing a dedicated fan base, Daddy Yankee confessed to feeling unfulfilled for a significant period of time. However, he now feels that the emptiness within him has been filled. Amidst tears and a crowd of over 18,000 fans at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee shared his revelation that Jesus lives in him and that he will dedicate his life to Him.

The artist, whose birth name is Ramón Ayala, declared that all the tools he possesses, including music, social networks, platforms, and his voice, will now be used for the glory of God. Daddy Yankee expressed his gratitude to Puerto Rico and hoped that his fans would join him on this new spiritual journey. He encouraged his followers to also embrace Jesus Christ as the way, the truth, and the life.

Following the conclusion of the show, a stunning light show featuring drones illuminated the sky outside the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, displaying a cross and the message “Cristo viene” (“Christ will come”). While Daddy Yankee’s Christian faith had been previously acknowledged in interviews and public appearances, his announcement still came as a surprise to many.

The response from fans on social media was largely positive, with messages of admiration and support flooding in. However, there were some skeptics and mocking comments, questioning Daddy Yankee’s sincerity and the impact on his previous music. Nevertheless, Daddy Yankee is not the first reggaeton artist to leave the genre to focus on his Christian beliefs, joining a list that includes Farruko, Héctor “El Father,” and Voltio.

Daddy Yankee’s retirement marks a significant shift in his career, as he embarks on a new beginning driven his commitment to his faith. The reggaeton world bids farewell to a pioneer, while the religious community welcomes a passionate evangelist.