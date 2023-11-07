Man Caught Smuggling Thousands of Cigarettes Claimed They Were for Personal Use

A recent incident at Manchester Airport revealed a shocking case of cigarette smuggling involving a father of six. Elvis Agbontaen, along with two other men from south London, attempted to bring over 100,000 cigarettes into the UK but were apprehended authorities. Agbontaen, who ignored the duty-free signs, pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of duty in relation to tobacco products.

On his return from Nigeria to Heathrow on February 16, 2020, Agbontaen was flagged airport staff for not declaring his load. Instead of going through the appropriate channel, he chose the “green channel” for passengers with nothing to declare. As a result, duty officers discovered 36,000 non-UK cigarettes worth over £10,000 in his suitcase.

Agbontaen was released under investigation but attempted the same trick less than a month later on March 16 when he traveled to Manchester Airport via Amsterdam. This time, duty staff found another 30,000 cigarettes, worth around £9,200, which Agbontaen claimed were for personal use. He further argued that he misunderstood the 200 cigarette limit, believing it applied to sleeves with multipacks.

In court, Agbontaen’s defense lawyer claimed that his client had memory decline, making him unable to recall if he had a previous conviction in the mid-2000s. It was also revealed that Agbontaen relies on Universal Credit due to his inability to work.

Alongside Agbontaen, Gab Amusa and Henshaw Enothiemwonmwan were also involved in the smuggling operation. Amusa was caught with 20,000 Nigerian cigarettes at Heathrow Airport, while Enothiemwonmwan was discovered with 30,000 smuggled cigarettes flying into Manchester via Paris. All three men were given community orders and unpaid work the court.

This incident highlights the ongoing problem of illicit cigarette smuggling, with individuals attempting to evade tobacco duty and undermine the UK tax system. It serves as a reminder of the vigilance required border control authorities and the consequences individuals face when caught engaging in such activities.

FAQs

1. What is cigarette smuggling?

Cigarette smuggling refers to the illegal importation or transportation of cigarettes across national borders without complying with the necessary customs regulations and paying the required duties.

2. Why is cigarette smuggling illegal?

Cigarette smuggling is illegal because it evades tobacco duties and taxes, which are essential for supporting various public services and discouraging excessive smoking.

3. What are the penalties for cigarette smuggling?

Penalties for cigarette smuggling vary depending on the jurisdiction and the quantity of cigarettes involved. They can range from hefty fines to imprisonment, community orders, or unpaid work.