In a screening held at Israel’s London embassy, journalists were presented with a thought-provoking film that shed light on the attacks Hamas. The event aimed to draw attention to the Jewish massacre that occurred on October 7, a stark juxtaposition to the prevailing images of suffering Palestinian children in Gaza.

The 43-minute film captivated the audience integrating a myriad of sources including Hamas social media boasts, frantic Israeli social media posts, CCTV footage, drone shots, dash-cam images, and radio intercepts. This compilation exemplified the use of GoPro cameras as a formidable weapon in the ongoing Gaza conflict. By presenting multiple angles and pieces of recorded information, the film offered a compelling rebuttal to the prevailing narrative.

However, rather than causing a sudden exodus of viewers, the film left journalists visibly uneasy. It forced them to confront the stark reality of the situation, one where neither side is without fault. It highlighted the complexity of the conflict, inviting viewers to dig deeper and question the oversimplified narratives that pervade the media.

