Outgoing Suffolk County Police Commissioner Under Investigation for Alleged Timesheet Fraud

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office has launched an investigation into allegations made Legis. Robert Trotta against outgoing Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison. Trotta claims that Harrison falsified timesheets in order to receive a larger payout upon leaving the department later this month. The allegations were made in a news release issued Trotta, who has been a vocal critic of the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association.

District Attorney Ray Tierney has stated that his office takes these allegations seriously and will be conferring with the chief of department. Harrison has defended himself, stating that he changed vacation days to sick days for additional time off, which he claims is a common practice in the department. He maintains that he later changed them back after consulting with the county attorney.

Trotta alleges that on multiple occasions, Harrison changed the classification of days he had previously taken off in order to receive a higher payout. Some classifications, such as sick days, are not eligible for payment upon resignation, while others are. Trotta estimates that these changes could result in Harrison receiving around $10,000 in unused time.

The Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association president, Lou Civello, has expressed skepticism regarding the allegations, stating, “This does not sound like the man I know.” Trotta’s removal from the legislature’s public safety committee earlier this year after threatening to release a recording of a private conversation with Harrison has raised doubts about his credibility.

This investigation comes amidst ongoing tensions between Harrison and both Tierney and County Executive Steve Bellone. Harrison appeared at a news conference with attorney John Ray, discussing witnesses linking a suspected killer to victims in the infamous Gilgo Beach case, without providing advance notice to the district attorney’s office.

Harrison tendered his resignation to Bellone on November 3, two years after assuming the position. It had been rumored that he would be replaced after Bellone’s term ended. No replacement has been named yet.