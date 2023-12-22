A new documentary-style limited series, “The Mysterious Disappearance of D.B. Cooper: Unraveling the Enigma,” takes a deep dive into one of the most intriguing criminal cases of the 20th century. The series explores the mysterious case of D.B. Cooper, who hijacked a plane in 1971 and extorted $200,000 in ransom money before vanishing without a trace.

The documentary recreates the tense moments leading up to the hijacking and the daring escape that left law enforcement baffled for decades. Despite exhaustive efforts the FBI and numerous theories speculated experts, the true identity and whereabouts of D.B. Cooper continue to elude authorities.

The series features interviews with the flight crew, passengers, FBI investigators, and analysts who have dedicated themselves to unraveling the enigma that is D.B. Cooper. Notable individuals included in the cast are Eric Ulis, the D.B. Cooper Investigator; Tom Colbert, head of the D.B. Cooper cold case team; Jonna Mendez, a former CIA operative; Bruce Smith, an author specializing in true crime; Bill Mitchell, a passenger on the hijacked flight; and Jack Immendorf, a private investigator.

For those interested in watching “The Mysterious Disappearance of D.B. Cooper: Unraveling the Enigma,” the series is available to stream on Netflix. Netflix offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming. By becoming a member, viewers can enjoy access to this gripping true crime series and a wealth of other content.

To stream the series on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options provided, including a standard plan with ads, a standard plan without ads, or a premium plan.

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans to cater to different preferences and needs. The cheapest plan, at $6.99 per month, includes ads but still offers a wide selection of movies and shows. The standard plan, starting at $15.49 per month, is ad-free and allows for content downloads on two supported devices. The premium plan, priced at $22.99 per month, offers Ultra HD streaming, content downloads on up to six supported devices, and the option to add additional members.

“The Mysterious Disappearance of D.B. Cooper: Unraveling the Enigma” promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling and exploration of this unsolved mystery from the past. Don’t miss out on this thrilling true crime series. Watch it now on Netflix.