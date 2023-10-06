District 51 Board of Education Joins Lawsuit Against Social Media Companies

The District 51 Board of Education in Colorado has made a unanimous decision to join a lawsuit that aims to hold social media companies such as Instagram and TikTok accountable for their actions. According to attorney Joel Wright, who is part of the coalition leading the lawsuit, around two thousand school districts across the United States will be joining the suit.

The lawsuit is focusing on alleged violations of negligence and public nuisance on the part of these social media platforms. The main concern is the potential dangers that social media can pose to children. District 51 Board President, Andrea Haitz, emphasized the importance of protecting kids from these dangers, stating, “It’s important we protect our kids from dangers of social media.”

Haitz further explained that one of the motivations for some children to post on social media is the desire for attention and validation. Unfortunately, she noted, posts that involve fights or other negative behaviors tend to attract a lot of engagement. To support her argument, Haitz mentioned a Texas school principal who confiscated students’ phones and observed a positive outcome in terms of improved focus and learning inside the classroom.

The decision the District 51 Board of Education to join this lawsuit demonstrates their commitment to addressing the impact of social media on students’ well-being and education. By taking legal action, they aim to hold social media companies accountable for their platforms’ potential negative influence on young individuals.

