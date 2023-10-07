Czech Republic’s Prima Group Unifies Video Content Strategy

The Czech Republic’s Prima Group has announced that its video content will now be managed the programme department, led Alex Ruzek. In the meantime, Josef Benes will continue to oversee the operation and development of the prima+ streaming platform.

Prima+ has been available in the Czech market for nine months and has seen impressive growth. It has garnered more than 700,000 registered users and has streamed over 33 million videos.

Marek Singer, CEO of the Prima Group, explains that this move is in response to the changing landscape of the media industry. By integrating their content strategy across linear TV and the prima+ platform, Prima Group aims to cater to the preferences of today’s viewers. The programme team will now play a crucial role in defining the content and topics that capture the interest of the audience.

Furthermore, this decision aligns with Prima Group’s business policy of providing cross-platform measurement. This measurement system allows them to report the impact of advertising on both TV and the online platform to their clients.

By unifying their content strategy, Prima Group is expected to streamline their operations and improve their ability to deliver engaging and relevant content to their viewers. This move also positions them well in the competitive streaming market.

Sources:

– [Source Article]

– [Source of Definitions]