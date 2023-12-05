Car Thefts on the Rise: Protect Your Vehicle

According to recent reports, car thefts have been on the rise, and it seems that some individuals may be specifically targeting certain vehicles as part of a disturbing social media trend. A family from the Cypress area in Houston recently experienced the harrowing ordeal of having their car stolen, and they believe that they may have been victims of this viral trend.

The incident occurred one morning when the Houston family was getting ready to leave for work. To their surprise, they discovered that their car was missing from their driveway. What made the situation even more alarming was the fact that they lived in a gated community, and their vehicle was not visible from the outside street.

It was later revealed that their car, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, was one of the vehicles targeted thieves as part of a trend that gained popularity on TikTok. Certain Hyundai and Kia models made between 2011-2022 lack electronic immobilizers, making them vulnerable to quick and easy theft. These immobilizers prevent the vehicle from starting if the key’s code does not match the code in the vehicle’s computer.

Unfortunately, the Houston family’s worst fears came true when they found their crashed car about 20 minutes away from their home. While nothing was stolen from the vehicle, it was completely totaled. This incident has prompted the family to spread awareness about the importance of taking proactive measures to protect vehicles.

Owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are encouraged to take advantage of free anti-theft upgrades offered the manufacturers. These upgrades can significantly enhance the security of the vehicles and make them less attractive targets for thieves. Additionally, owners can also consider installing free wheel locks to further safeguard their valuable assets.

Law enforcement officials are still actively investigating the Houston family’s case, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. In the meantime, it is vital for car owners to remain vigilant and take steps to protect their vehicles from potential theft.