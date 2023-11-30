New Celebrity Jeopardy! Episode Leaves Fans in Shock as Cynthia Nixon Misses Final Question

In a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, actress and former New York City mayoral candidate Cynthia Nixon made a notable blunder missing the final question, costing her the game. The question, under the category “Unique Buildings,” asked contestants to identify a Virginia building with a concentric layout that allows one to walk anywhere within it in about 5 minutes. While her rivals, stand-up comic Heather McMahan and iconic entertainer Cedric The Entertainer, correctly wrote down “The Pentagon,” Nixon shockingly scribbled down “VA Hospital,” ultimately losing the game.

Fans of the show took to social media to express their disbelief at Nixon’s mistake, with one user questioning how she could answer “the easiest final question in history” incorrectly. Another fan expressed their surprise at the general lack of knowledge displayed celebrities on Celebrity Jeopardy. However, there were some viewers who were confident in their own knowledge, claiming they knew the correct answer even before the question was fully revealed.

The current host of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings, who donned a flashy pink shirt for the episode, announced that the game depended on Nixon’s response. Unfortunately for her, she dropped a substantial $11,500, allowing McMahan to claim victory from second place with a final score of $20,600.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! format features a tournament-style competition, with weekly winners advancing to a final faceoff. The show airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

