Chennai Residents Face Severe Disruption as Cyclone Michaung Hits Southern Coast

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu in India, has been hit hard Cyclone Michaung, causing widespread devastation and disrupting the lives of its residents. The cyclone led to heavy rains in various parts of the city, resulting in submerging roads, buildings, and key landmarks in varying levels of water. The situation is dire, as videos shared residents on social media depict.

The impact of the rains can be seen throughout the city, with flooded streets, water overflowing in lakes, and vehicles unable to navigate through the waterlogged areas. Chennai residents took to social media to express their frustration, blaming the inadequate infrastructure in the city for the recurring issues during heavy rains.

Leading landmarks such as Chennai airport and Marina Beach were also affected the rainfall, with the airport being shut down until late Monday night. Flights were canceled, and the airport closure caused significant disruptions to travel plans.

Local authorities have taken measures to alleviate the situation, with the closure of 14 subways due to inundation and the removal of uprooted trees in 11 places. The Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday on Monday and encouraged private companies in Chennai and surrounding areas to allow their employees to work from home.

The impact of Cyclone Michaung serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of coastal cities to natural disasters and the need for resilient infrastructure. It highlights the importance of proactive measures and investment in infrastructure development to protect the lives and livelihoods of the residents.

