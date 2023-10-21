Fake Phishing Site Targeting Telegram Users in Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia has issued a warning regarding a fake phishing site that is being spread on Telegram. The site imitates the MyKasih Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) website and is designed to target Telegram users and take over their user accounts.

According to CyberSecurity Malaysia, cybercriminals are using this phishing website to trick users into entering their phone numbers. Once the user clicks on the fake website, they are taken to the phishing site where they are prompted to enter their phone number. The information obtained is then used cybercriminals to log into the victim’s Telegram account and attempt to take control of it.

The agency warns that the website link has been shared across various Telegram groups, making it more likely for users to encounter it. It is important for users to be vigilant and avoid clicking on any suspicious links or providing personal information to unknown sources.

Phishing is a form of cyber attack where scammers try to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card numbers. It is typically done through fraudulent websites or emails that have the appearance of being legitimate.

Telegram is a popular messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption and is known for its focus on user privacy. However, it is not immune to cyber threats, and users should always be cautious when interacting with unknown links or messages.

It is recommended for Telegram users in Malaysia to stay updated with the latest security alerts and follow best practices for online safety. Regularly reviewing and updating passwords, being wary of suspicious messages or links, and enabling two-factor authentication are some steps that can help protect against cyber attacks.

Sources:

– CyberSecurity Malaysia

– Bernama