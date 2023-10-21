Warning Issued About Fake Phishing Site Targeting Telegram Users in Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia has issued a warning about a fake phishing site that has been circulating on Telegram. The site, which pretends to be the MyKasih Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) website, aims to steal user accounts for malicious purposes.

The phishing website appears to be a replica of the login page of the eWallet service in Malaysia. Once users receive a message with the fake website on their Telegram, they are directed to the phishing site and asked to enter their phone number.

This information is then utilized cybercriminals to log into the victim’s Telegram account and attempt to take it over. The website link has been widely shared across various Telegram groups, posing a significant threat to the security of users.

This warning from CyberSecurity Malaysia emphasizes the importance of being cautious while using messaging platforms and being aware of the potential risks of phishing scams. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of websites and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Phishing scams continue to be a prevalent method used cybercriminals to obtain sensitive information, such as login credentials and personal details. To protect oneself from such attacks, it is recommended to use two-factor authentication, regularly update passwords, and enable security features provided messaging platforms.

By staying vigilant and adopting secure practices, individuals can minimize the risk of falling victim to phishing scams and protect their online identities.

Definitions:

– Phishing: A fraudulent practice where cybercriminals pose as a trustworthy entity to deceive individuals into providing sensitive information.

– Telegram: A cloud-based instant messaging platform known for its security features and encrypted messaging capabilities.

Source: Bernama.