New Rules Prohibit the Use of WhatsApp Ministers and Their Cabinet

New regulations implemented on December 8, 2023, prohibit ministers and their cabinet members from using WhatsApp or any other publicly available messaging application, except for the French application Olvid. The decision was justified Transport Minister Élisabeth Borne as a means to raise awareness regarding cybersecurity. This move comes after the French government has faced criticism over the use of WhatsApp, with concerns expressed the National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) since November 2021.

The ANSSI, also known as the “cybersecurity watchdog,” has been highlighting the risks associated with the use of WhatsApp for several months, According to the publication Acteurs Publics. In a note dated November 30, 2021, the ANSSI’s former director, Guillaume Poupard, openly expressed concerns about the use of all Meta applications (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) the government administration, including ministers and their cabinets, even if these applications claim to be “end-to-end encrypted.”

Poupard’s note highlighted a series of incidents involving Meta and its associated services. These incidents included a global service interruption on October 4, 2021, the widespread dissemination of personal data due to Facebook’s interface misconfigurations in spring 2021, and ongoing concerns about the ethical practices of the company. The ANSSI criticized Meta for its lack of control over its infrastructure and its failure to protect users’ personal data.

While WhatsApp’s message content encryption has not been questioned, the application still collects a multitude of personal data, such as geolocation, contact lists, and payment information, along with metadata. These metadata allow for the tracking of message exchanges between phone numbers. Despite the lack of access to the message contents, this information can still be sensitive.

In light of these concerns, the ANSSI recommended the use of Olvid, certified the agency, or Tchap, a platform reserved for internal communications within the administration. If necessary, the ANSSI suggested using Signal as the “least bad solution.” Importantly, the agency stressed the need for the complete removal of Meta-related applications from all government devices. It has taken two years for this recommendation to be ultimately implemented.