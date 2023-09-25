Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – A Major Expansion

The highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 faced a rocky start upon its release in December 2020. However, developer CD Projekt Red has been consistently working on bug fixes and updates to improve the game’s performance. Now, Cyberpunk 2077 is preparing for its first major expansion, titled Phantom Liberty.

Phantom Liberty promises to bring a brand new story, a new district called Dogtown, upgraded gameplay mechanics, a new skill tree, and enhanced vehicle combat. The expansion is set to release on September 26 and will be available on next-gen consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) and PC.

To access Phantom Liberty, players need to have the base game, Cyberpunk 2077. The expansion can be purchased separately for Rs 1,499 on Steam, or for Rs 1,799 on the PlayStation Store and Rs 1,745 on the Xbox Store. There is also an option to buy the bundled base game and expansion pack at discounted prices.

In terms of the story, Phantom Liberty follows protagonist V in a high-octane spy thriller. Players must tackle insurmountable odds to save the NUS President, exploring the shady district of Dogtown along the way. Early reviews suggest that the game begins with a bombastic opening mission.

Joining Keanu Reeves’s Johnny Silverhand is Hollywood star Idris Elba, who plays the tough-as-nails agent Solomon Reed. The story of Phantom Liberty offers two different endings and an additional one that wraps up the overall Cyberpunk 2077 narrative.

CD Projekt Red has made various improvements to ensure a smoother and more complete gameplay experience. Vehicular combat has been enhanced, resembling the style of GTA V, with added assists to make driving and shooting enemies easier on gamepads. Players can also expect a new skill tree style, allowing for more customization to suit personal gameplay preferences. Stealth mechanics have been given a favorable treatment in line with the espionage-focused storyline of Phantom Liberty.

For PC players, the minimum system requirements for Phantom Liberty include an Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) or Intel Arc A380 GPU, 12GB RAM, and 70GB of available memory (SSD preferred). The recommended system requirements involve an Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770 GPU, 16GB RAM, and the same memory and storage specifications as the minimum requirements.

Phantom Liberty has received favorable reviews from leading publications, scoring 88 points on Metacritic for PS5, 90 points for Xbox, and 89 points for PC. IGN has given the game a 9/10 rating, while Gamespot has awarded it a perfect 10/10 review.

Overall, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is shaping up to be an exciting and highly anticipated expansion for fans of the game. With its new story, enhanced mechanics, and immersive gameplay, players can expect a thrilling experience in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

