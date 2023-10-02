New Cyber-Apocalypse Thriller ‘Leave the World Behind’ Coming to Netflix

Get ready for another mind-bending thriller from the creator of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail. His latest film, Leave the World Behind, delves into the realms of cyber security and paranoia. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon, with a release date of November 22 in theaters and December 8 on Netflix.

The plot of the film revolves around a family whose vacation takes a turn when two strangers arrive, seeking refuge from a terrifying cyberattack. The movie is based on the novel of the same name renowned author Rumaan Alam, which has garnered praise from esteemed publications like the NY Times, USA Today, and Esquire.

While the trailer doesn’t give away too much, it promises a thrilling and intense experience for viewers. Fans of M. Night Shyamalan’s films, such as Knock at the Cabin, may find similarities in the suspenseful atmosphere and unexpected twists.

Netflix continues its dual-release strategy with Leave the World Behind, following the success of previous films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Marriage Story, and The Irishman. The film will have a two-week exclusive run in theaters before becoming available on the popular streaming platform.

This isn’t Esmail’s first foray into filmmaking. Before creating the hit TV series Mr. Robot, he directed the romance film Comet, which explored the concept of parallel universes.

