Looking to add some excitement to your holiday entertaining? Walmart has just the thing for you. The GE Opal nugget ice maker, made famous on TikTok, is now available at a deep discount for Cyber Monday. This countertop ice maker is a game-changer, producing the perfect nugget ice that will have your guests raving.

So, what’s so special about nugget ice? Unlike traditional ice cubes, nugget ice is soft and chewable, making it easier on your teeth. Its unique texture also allows it to keep your drinks colder for longer. Plus, the GE Opal 2.0 comes with built-in Wi-Fi, so you can conveniently request fresh ice from your smartphone or smart assistant.

Not only does the GE Opal 2.0 make exceptional ice, but it is also designed for convenience. With a capacity to produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day and a storage capacity of 3 pounds, you’ll never run out of ice again. Additionally, the melted ice is recycled back into the water reservoir, ensuring that you always have a fresh supply of nugget ice ready to go.

But don’t wait too long to make your purchase. As Walmart’s best Black Friday deals sold out quickly, this Cyber Monday 2023 deal may sell out too. Get the GE Opal nugget ice maker for just $348, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Looking for more options? Walmart and Amazon have other countertop ice makers on sale for Cyber Monday. The Silonn countertop ice maker, with its self-cleaning feature, can make 26 pounds of fresh ice in just 24 hours. It is available on Amazon for $80, reduced from $110. Walmart offers the Kissair countertop ice maker for only $69, down from $130. This portable ice maker is perfect for on-the-go use with its convenient handle.

Upgrade your holiday parties with the perfect ice maker. Shop now at Walmart and Amazon to take advantage of these incredible Cyber Monday deals.

FAQ

Why is nugget ice special?

Nugget ice is softer and easier to chew than standard ice cubes. Its texture and air insulation keep your drinks colder for longer.

What is the capacity of the GE Opal 2.0 ice maker?

The GE Opal 2.0 can produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day and can hold 3 pounds of ice at a time.

Can I control the GE Opal 2.0 ice maker with my smartphone?

Yes, the GE Opal 2.0 comes with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to request fresh ice from your smartphone or smart assistant.

Are there other countertop ice makers available on sale?

Yes, Walmart and Amazon have other countertop ice makers on sale for Cyber Monday, such as the Silonn and Kissair ice makers. They offer different features and price points to suit your needs.