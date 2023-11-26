New Wave of Cyber Fraud Targets Government Officials in Andhra Pradesh

In a disturbing new trend, cyber fraudsters are exploiting the trust placed in government officials impersonating higher-ranking authorities to extort money. Government officers in Andhra Pradesh have recently become targets of these fraudulent schemes, receiving messages from scammers posing as respected figures such as district collectors and superintendents of police.

A recent incident involved a Tahsildar who received a WhatsApp message allegedly from Guntur district Collector M. Venugopal Reddy. Fortunately, the fraud was quickly uncovered as both individuals were simultaneously attending a review meeting. Similar messages have also been sent in the name of Guntur Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez. Prompted these attempts, the Collector reported the incident to the Cyber Cell.

“These cyber fraudsters are going to great lengths to make their requests appear genuine,” said Mr. Venugopal Reddy. “They even used my photo as their WhatsApp Display Picture.” Thanks to the swift action of the Cyber Crime police, the sender of the fraudulent message was traced back to Rajasthan, where investigations are currently underway.

In light of these incidents, Mr. Venugopal Reddy emphasized the importance of vigilance among officials and the general public. He warned against succumbing to these traps, as the fraudsters have been attempting to lure officials into making electronic money transfers. To combat this growing threat, he has shared the information with all officers and employees in the district, urging them to exercise caution when dealing with such crimes.

Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, miscreants took advantage of technology creating a fake WhatsApp group featuring the profile photos of NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao. These fraudsters then forwarded messages to Tahsildars, requesting monetary contributions. Upon learning of this deception, the Collector alerted the Revenue Department officers about the bogus group. A complaint was also filed with the Cyber Crime police of NTR Commissionerate, leading to an immediate response.

“The person responsible for this act created a fake WhatsApp group using my profile photo and sent a Google Pay number to the Tahsildars in my jurisdiction,” lamented Mr. Dilli Rao.

As cyber fraud continues to evolve, it is crucial for government officials and individuals alike to stay vigilant, exercise caution, and report any suspicious activities.